Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,927 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,927 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after buying an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,638 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Corning by 10,626.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,013,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,556 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth $34,483,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,138,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,421,000 after buying an additional 554,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,776. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

