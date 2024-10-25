Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given “Not Rated” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.20) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.76) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,410 ($18.31) to GBX 1,470 ($19.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.80) to GBX 1,170 ($15.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,220.83 ($15.85).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNLM

Dunelm Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,181 ($15.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,209.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,132.22. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 959 ($12.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,279 ($16.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,601.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 27.50 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,945.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Luisa Wright bought 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,139 ($14.79) per share, with a total value of £27,928.28 ($36,261.08). 34.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.