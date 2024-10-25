E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Acquires 1,350 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $33,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,043.20.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $1,082.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $674.41 and a 12 month high of $1,129.92. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,020.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $966.93.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.65 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at $102,281,004.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650,478.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

