E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Acquires 34,906 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,906 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 424.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $568,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $69.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CIEN

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.