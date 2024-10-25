E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Cuts Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB cut its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Natera Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $1,452,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,458 shares of company stock worth $5,924,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

