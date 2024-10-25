E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 2,500 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $2,905,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,247,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,603,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 72,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $560.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

