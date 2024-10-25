E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 3,950 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $236.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.88 and its 200 day moving average is $172.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

