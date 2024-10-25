E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 54.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 10,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $495.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $510.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.23. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.91 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

