Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Capital Growth Fund
In other news, CFO David C. Sims bought 4,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,672.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,811.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,615 shares of company stock valued at $73,705.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
