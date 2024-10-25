Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 144,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 13,229 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $301.61 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.97 and a 200 day moving average of $274.51. The firm has a market cap of $217.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,998 shares of company stock valued at $9,935,493. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.