Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.2% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 78,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 82.7% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $345.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $193.77 and a 12-month high of $349.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

