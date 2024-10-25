eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $628.95 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. eCash has a market capitalization of $628.95 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,700.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.85 or 0.00525706 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00023596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00068206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,775,354,672,584 coins and its circulating supply is 19,775,364,047,584 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

