Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.90

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Edinburgh Investment Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Edinburgh Investment stock opened at GBX 739 ($9.59) on Friday. Edinburgh Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 630 ($8.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 786 ($10.21). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 752.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 739.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 895.18 and a beta of 0.81.
Edinburgh Investment Company Profile
