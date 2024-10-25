Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.90

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Edinburgh Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Edinburgh Investment stock opened at GBX 739 ($9.59) on Friday. Edinburgh Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 630 ($8.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 786 ($10.21). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 752.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 739.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 895.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Edinburgh Investment alerts:

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.