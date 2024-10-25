Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EW traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,483,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,232. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,521.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.