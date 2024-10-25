Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $63.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.73. 4,822,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,036. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.71. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,061,277,000 after acquiring an additional 600,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,964,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,256,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,778,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,679,000 after buying an additional 344,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

