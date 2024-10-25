Element Wealth LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAC. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $67.43.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

