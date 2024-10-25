Element Wealth LLC Sells 556 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $12,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,712,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 23.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth about $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TRMK. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Trustmark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Trustmark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

About Trustmark

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.