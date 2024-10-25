Emmerson (LON:EML) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01), with a volume of 4425910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Emmerson Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.78.

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

