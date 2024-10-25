Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Anish Patel Sells 716 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $21,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 343,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,330. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

