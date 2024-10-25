Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Anish Patel Sells 716 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $21,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 343,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,330. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

