Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) COO Anish Patel Sells 716 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $21,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 343,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,330. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance
Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.10. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
