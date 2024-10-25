Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,609 First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7,073.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after buying an additional 482,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,672,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,443,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 511,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after buying an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FV stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0199 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.