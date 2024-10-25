Ethena Staked USDe Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $12.46 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001662 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,427,501,038 tokens. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,421,553,253.8707926. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.11014187 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $44,238,649.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

