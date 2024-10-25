Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.85 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $120.65 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $19.09 or 0.00028317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,390.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.94 or 0.00539742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00106154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.38 or 0.00231911 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00026544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00070674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,282,872 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

