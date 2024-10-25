Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) fell 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 271,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 306,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Euro Sun Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$15.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

