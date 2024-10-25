EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 5,183.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EVgo Stock Up 17.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVGOW opened at $1.91 on Friday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

