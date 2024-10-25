F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Short Interest Down 92.6% in October

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. F M Investments LLC owned 9.50% of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ XFIX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $53.62.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Increases Dividend

About F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from F/m Opportunistic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

