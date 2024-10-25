F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Stephens

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stephens from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE:FNB opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 113.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 82.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

