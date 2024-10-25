FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Hovde Group from $52.50 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.13. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $96,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,894,341 shares in the company, valued at $524,780,405.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $74,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,892,341 shares in the company, valued at $540,042,266.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,894,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,780,405.97. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,816,000 after acquiring an additional 49,313 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 213,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 139,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in FB Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

