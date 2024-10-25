FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,335 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 3.7% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 43.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after acquiring an additional 578,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $654,312,000 after acquiring an additional 121,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

FedEx Stock Up 1.8 %

FedEx stock opened at $272.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.85. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.