FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 1,680 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 162.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000.

BIV opened at $76.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

