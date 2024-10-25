FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,413,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,953,000 after buying an additional 29,649 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 687,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after buying an additional 38,445 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.