Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.89 and last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 13362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.13.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

