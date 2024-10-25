Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 7,059.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after purchasing an additional 69,743 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 250,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $73.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

