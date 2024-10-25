Financial Guidance Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after acquiring an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $50.27 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

