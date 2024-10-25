Financial Guidance Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. reduced its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XONE. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,225,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,636.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 222,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 209,524 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 916,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,493,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 53,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XONE opened at $49.73 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.