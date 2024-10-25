Financial Management Network Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded up $7.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.90. 47,338,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,132,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.18.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

