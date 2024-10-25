Financial Management Network Inc. Has $15.20 Million Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,112 shares during the quarter. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $15,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 129,723 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

