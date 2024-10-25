Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.80. 50,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,498. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

