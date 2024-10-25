Financial Management Network Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,880,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.45. The company had a trading volume of 725,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,062. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $253.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

