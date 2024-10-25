Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $209.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,532. The company has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.30.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.27.

Get Our Latest Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.