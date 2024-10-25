Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 8,929 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 190.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 62,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 425,383 shares. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

