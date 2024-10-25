Financial Management Network Inc. Takes Position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,497,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,532,000.

Get Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA CGCV traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.94. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.