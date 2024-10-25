Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 428 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.45. The stock has a market cap of $399.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,186 shares of company stock worth $65,479,358 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
