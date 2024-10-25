First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

First Bancshares stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,992. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after acquiring an additional 91,314 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Bancshares by 65.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 91,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $4,548,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

