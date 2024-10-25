First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

INBK opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $39.46.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.