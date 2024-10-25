First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.55 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

First Merchants Stock Performance

First Merchants stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,839. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.02.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

