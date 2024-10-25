First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Posts Earnings Results

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.
First Resource Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FRSB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377. First Resource Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $44.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.
First Resource Bancorp Company Profile
