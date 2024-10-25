First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Posts Earnings Results

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

First Resource Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FRSB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377. First Resource Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $44.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

Get First Resource Bancorp alerts:

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First Resource Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Receive News & Ratings for First Resource Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Resource Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.