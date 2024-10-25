First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 575.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 130.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

FTXO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. 9,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,707. The company has a market capitalization of $102.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

