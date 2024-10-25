First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and traded as high as $57.47. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 3,612 shares.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
