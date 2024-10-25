First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.24 and traded as high as $57.47. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 3,612 shares.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF ( NASDAQ:CARZ Free Report ) by 184,457.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,836 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 31.99% of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

