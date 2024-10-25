FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $48.00 at KeyCorp

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $34.91 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 120.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

