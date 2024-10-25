Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $208.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $188.00 to $208.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

FI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

NYSE FI opened at $203.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $204.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $2,359,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

